VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 in Defiance recently held its November meeting with 11 members present.
Secretary Christine Taylor read thank you notes from the Maumee Valley Car Club and Central Local Schools.
Voted into membership were William L. Bevins and Angela Mae Rhoads.
Members were reminded that the bake sale will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20 and were asked to have their bake sale items marked. There also will be a cheese ball sampling at the bake sale, with orders being taken with items available for the December drawing. Another bake sale is planned for Dec. 18.
Those who have ordered wreaths are reminded to pick them up at the post at 2 p.m. Dec. 9.
Due to the coronavirus, there will not be a children’s Christmas party this year.
The District 1 meeting will be at the Bryan Post on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m.
The next local meeting will be Dec. 9, with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m.
