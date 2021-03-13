The VFW Auxiliaty Post 3360 met recently with 13 members present.
President Sharon Washington opened the meeting in ritual form, followed by secretary Chris Taylor reading the minutes of the last meeting and treasurer Sandy Bauer reading her report.
It was announced that March 31 is the cut off date for all patriotic art to be turned in to the Defiance Post 3360. All information on these entries should be checked for accuracy. Anyone with questions should contact Roxanne Brown at 419-782-4537.
The next scheduled meeting will be 6:30 p.m. April 14.
