Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently with 13 members present.
President Sharon Washington opened the meeting in ritual form. Secretary Chris Taylor read the minutes of the last meeting and Treasurer Sandy Bauer read the treasurer’s report. Philip Meyer was voted into membership.
Washington then passed out certificates of appreciation to: historian — Joann McCray, historian media — Roxanne Brown, Americanism — Jenna Karr, community outreach — Chris Taylor, legislation — Terry Flory, hospital — Sharon Washington, veterans and family support — Sandy Bauer, national home and Buddy poppy programs — Ruth Curl, youth — Karen Karr.
Junior vice-president Ruth Curl resigned her post effective immediately and Carol Ehlinger accepted the office of junior vice-president.
The Charter was draped in memory of Donelda Royal.
