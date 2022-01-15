Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with President Sharon Washington opening the meeting in ritual form. There were 12 members present of the 615 members currently registered.

Christine Taylor has accepted the position of Treasurer and Sandy Bauer has accepted the position of Secretary, effective at the February meeting.

Several past Auxiliary members rejoined, including: Donald Lero, Patricia Hinojosa, Brett Porter, James Salyers, Michael Sholl and Kelly Steffel.

The Charter was draped in memory of Michelle Retcher and Coletta Sheets.

Jacob Pollard was the winner of the $500 Auxiliary Scholarship.

At 5 p.m. Feb. 9, members will be decorating cookies and signing Valentines prior to the meeting which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

