Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with 12 members present. President Sharon Washington opened the meeting and secretary Chris Taylor read the minutes of the last meeting along with the monthly treasurer’s report.
Members learned that poppy plates will be available May 21 at the Post. It was also announced that hospital pins will be on sale for $2 and key chains for $3.
Officers sworn in for the 2021-22 year were: Sharon Washington, president; Sandy Bauer, treasurer; Christine Taylor, secretary; Jenna Karr, senior vice president; Roxanne Brown, chaplain; Karen Karr, conductress; Doug Karr, guard; Joann McCray, historian; Roxanne Brown, trustee year 1; Terry Flory, trustee year 2; and Rose Tadsen, trustee year 3.
The next scheduled meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. June 9.
