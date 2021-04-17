Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently with 14 members present.
Officers elected for 2021-22 were: Sharon Washington, president; Sandy Bauer, treasurer; Christine Taylor, secretary; Jenna Karr, senior vice president; Roxanne Brown, chaplain; Karen Karr, conductress; Doug Karr, guard; Joann McCray, historian; Roxanne Brown, trustee year 1; Terry Flory, trustee year 2; Rose Tadsen, trustee year 3.
Members were reminded that they will be making Poppy Plates at 2 p.m. April 27. Members should bring supplies for decorating. Auxiliary members wishing to place flags on the veterans graves at Riverside Cemetery should meet at the chapel at 9 a.m. May 15.
Joann McCray presented Roxanne Brown with the communications award and the group sent out best wishes to Donelda Royal for her 100th birthday.
The District I meeting will be held at 10 a.m. May 2 at the Napoleon Post 8218. The next meeting of the Post 3360 Auxiliary is 6:30 p.m. May 12, with a potluck meal beginning at 5:30 p.m.
