The Fort Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 held its annual Christmas part recently with 22 members in attendance.
It was announced at the meeting that treasurer Sandy Bauer will be stepping down as treasurer at the end of the year. She was thanked for her many years of service to the group. Any Auxiliary member interested in the position should contact the Post for more information.
The next scheduled meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
