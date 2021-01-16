The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently for a roundtable meeting with eight members present.
Voted into membership were: Melissa Briskey, Danny Green, Brandon Pietsch and Thomas Ziegler. Members who have recently passed away were: Gretchen Davis, Shirley Retcher and Larry Retcher.
Lifetime members were reminded that cancer insurance payments of $15 are due, as are regular membership dues of $25. Checks should be made payable to VFW A3360.
