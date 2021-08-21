VFW Auxiliary to Post 3360, Defiance, is seeking patriotic men and women to join them in making a difference in the lives of Defiance area veterans and service members.
“The Auxiliary provides members an opportunity to honor and give back to all who have served, and who are serving, this great nation. It’s our chance to say ‘thank you’ to them for their sacrifice,” said Auxiliary President Sharon Washington.
Those interested in learning more about the VFW Auxiliary will learn how they can help make an impact on the lives of veterans in the Defiance area.
The VFW Auxiliary’s tagline is “Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes” and for more than 100 years, we have been supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans and their families, service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide. During the last two years Auxiliary members:
• Provided $9.6 million dollars in goods and services to veterans, service members and their families.
• Volunteered more than 665,000 hours in VA Medical Centers, hospitals, nursing homes and veterans homes
• Made nearly 200,000 legislative contacts to help pass or block important bills
• Awarded $300,000 in scholarships
• Worked with more than 300,000 youth
• Distributed more than 600,000 American Flags
The VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations and its members are the relatives of those who served in a location of foreign conflict.
