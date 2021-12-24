Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954 are giving gift cards to 10 veteran families in need in five area counties this holiday season. This is part of the groups annual Veterans helping Veterans project.
Anyone wishing to help with this project may send donations to: VVA Chapter 954; P.O. Box 637; Defiance, 43512. One hundred percent of donations go to help veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.