Pictured holding gift cards to be distributed to area veterans and their families are members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954, from left: Butch Cooper, treasurer; Al Sampson, president; and Ric Booher, vice president.

 Photo courtesy of Ric Booher

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954 are giving gift cards to 10 veteran families in need in five area counties this holiday season. This is part of the groups annual Veterans helping Veterans project.

Anyone wishing to help with this project may send donations to: VVA Chapter 954; P.O. Box 637; Defiance, 43512. One hundred percent of donations go to help veterans.

