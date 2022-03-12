Defiance V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with President Sharon Washington opening the meeting in ritual form. There were 11 members present.

Voted into membership were Ashley Showman and Dave Kaufman. April Jacob Pollard and Elizabeth Meyer were the $500 Scholarship winners. April 9 at 9:30-12 is the day slated for the Children’s Easter breakfast. Contact Keran Karr to volunteer.

April 15 is the Auxiliary bake sale. Items must be priced and may be taken to the Post prior to the sale.

The Auxiliary is going to participate in the Chocolate Walk on April 28. The Auxiliary is going to raffle off a Coach Purse. More details to follow. The next scheduled meeting is April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

