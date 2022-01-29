Bragging rights are on the line.
United Way of Defiance County’s twelfth annual Trivia Night will be from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Defiance Eagles Aerie, 711 W. Second St.
Abby Wolfrum, executive director of the United Way of Defiance County, said there are 20 tables left for the event, where teams answer a series of trivia questions in the hopes of taking home the winner’s trophy.
Each year trivia night has new categories, and this year, a mystery host. Hints toward the identity of this year’s host will be given over the next few weeks on UWDC’s Facebook page. Teams will have the opportunity to kick off Trivia Night with a few bonus points for guessing our host’s identity at the start of the night.
Teams can be comprised of 10 people — be it friends, co-workers, organization members or just any 10 people who want to form a team.
“There are different sponsorships starting at $125 up to $500,” Wolfrum said. “For each table sponsorship there are different perks. For the $175 (sponsorship) you’ll get pizza at your table and get to pick your table.” She said there is even a strategy to picking tables closer to the judges, so individuals don’t have to rush to get to the judges’ table.
Sponsorship levels for trivia night include: Einstein level ($500), which includes picking a table location, two free buckets of beer, two large one-topping pizzas, the company/organization logo on the big screen between questions, answer forms and the sponsorship board; genius level ($250), which includes picking the table, a free bucket of beer and two large one-topping pizzas and the company/organization name on answer forms and sponsorship board; and expert level ($175), which includes picking a table location, two large one-topping pizzas, and the company/organization name on the sponsorship board. There is also the $125 Urkle level, where tables will be assigned after sponsored tables are filled.
All proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Defiance County. Registration forms for the event are available online at www.unitedwaydefiance.org under the special events header. So, just think of a team name and gather some friends to test your brain power while having fun and helping out the United Way of Defiance County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.