UAW Local 211 Women’s Committee recently donated $750 raised through raffles to Defiance’s Hometown Heroes Park. Pictured here, from left are: Brandy Valle, park member; Melissa Noriega, committee member; Sheri Baker, committee member; Deb Lambert, park member; Pamela Stanley, park member; and Lisa Crossland, committee member.
