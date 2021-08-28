UAW 211 Women's Committee donation
Photo courtesy of Brandy Valle

UAW Local 211 Women’s Committee recently donated $750 raised through raffles to Defiance’s Hometown Heroes Park. Pictured here, from left are: Brandy Valle, park member; Melissa Noriega, committee member; Sheri Baker, committee member; Deb Lambert, park member; Pamela Stanley, park member; and Lisa Crossland, committee member.

