To Give A Smile (TGAS)hosted its third annual golf outing at Auglaize Golf Club on Sept. 19. The Defiance Fraternal Order of Eagles donated $1,000 and sponsored two golf teams for the outing. The funds raised from this event will be used to provide activities and toys for Ohio children’s hospitals and meals at Ronald McDonald Houses. From left, are TGAS local outreach coordinator Sarah Boehringer, Eagles team members and TGAS vice president John Yeutter.
