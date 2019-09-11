MILLER CITY — The 109th annual Rigg Reunion took place Sept. 1 at the Sportsman Club in Miller City. Sixty-one people were in attendance for the event. Among those present from Defiance were Patricia, Titus, Robert, Bre, Regan and Kinsley Rigg; Dyle and Eleanor Roth.
In keeping with tradition, everyone’s attendance was recorded in the Rigg reunion register book. Neva Wilbert, a family friend from Green Springs, Ohio, was the oldest attending at age 96. The youngest family member attending was Meredith Barnett, age 21 months from Florence, Ky. The oldest known Rigg family member, who was not in attendance, is Helen Brott of Marshall, Mich., at age 106. Photographs were taken of all present by Morgan Rigg, of Butler, Ind.
Remus Rigg of Coldwater, Mich., offered a prayer prior to the potluck dinner. Dale Rigg of Butler, Ind., provided musical entertainment. Dale also conducted a successful white elephant auction and sale, with George Briggs of Erlanger, Ky., Danny Hurd of Butler, Ind., Paula Wing of Canton, Debbie Westrick of New Bavaria, and Judy Cordes of Holgate assisting.
Family members, including John and Jennifer Cordes of Holgate, Janel Berquist of Lyndhurst, Steven Briggs of Phoenix, Ariz., and Mark Westrick of New Bavaria assisted at the registration tables, the history booth, the 50/50 raffle, the children’s games and the kitchen tasks. During the business meeting, the following officers were re-elected: Danny Hurd of West Unity as president; Steven Briggs of Phoenix, Ariz., as vice-president; Judy Cordes of Holgate as secretary; and Debbie Westrick of New Bavaria as treasurer. It was decided that the 110th Rigg reunion would be held on the traditional Sunday of Labor Day weekend, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Sportsman Club in Miller City.
The first Rigg gathering was held in 1909 as a celebration of the golden wedding anniversary of Mahlon and Mary Ann (Cox) Rigg who were married Sept. 1, 1859. This year’s reunion marks the 160th anniversary of that wedding. The annual Rigg Reunion began in 1910 and was held for at least its first three decades in John Rigg’s grove two and one-half miles north of Miller City. Those interested in attending the 110th reunion or learning more about the Rigg family, may email myfamilyroots1@cox.net or write to: Steven Briggs, P.O. Box 50265, Phoenix, Ariz. 85076-0265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.