Leslie family reunion

The descendents of George Leslie held their 98th family reunion on Sunday at St. Isadore Church in Marysdale. The guest of honor was Mapha Lamb Schaadt, whose 105th birthday was Wednesday. Her parents were Russel and Minnie Leslie of Latty. Pictured are, front row from left: Kathy Clark, Mapha Schaadt, Marjorie Wilhelm and Beverly Schaadt. Middle row, from left are: Cheryl Russell, Barbara Jean Hancock, Sue McDowell and John Hancock. Back row, from left are: Barry McDowell, Brian Clark, Deb Heusted, James Hancock, Amanda Clark and Lilly Armstrong.

