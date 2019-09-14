John Swearingen, Jr. will present a program entitled “How Community Preserved History,” at the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society at 7 p.m. Sept. 23.
During the 10 years he has served as the director of the Fulton County Historical Society, Swearingen has led the society in the preservation of Fulton County’s historical collections and increased collaboration among the community partner institutions.
He has also successfully overseen the design, construction, installation, and operation of the new Museum of Fulton County which opened in 2018.
The Toledo Foundation provided a small grant to help establish the Fulton County Heritage Alliance, which brought together the local history organizations in the county into a cooperative working relationship. With Swearingen’s guidance, these groups have begun the task of creating digital records for their collection into a combined list allowing researchers to find items housed throughout Fulton County.
Defiance County Genealogical Society meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St. Defiance. Entry is on the north side of the church from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
