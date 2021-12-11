HOLGATE — Library employees and volunteers along with members of the community were on hand Dec. 5 at the Holgate Community Library for a open house celebration for library director Lynn Swary, who is retiring after 28 years at the library.
Swary started at the Holgate Community Library in 1993, working part-time as a library assistant. She moved into the director’s position in 1995 upon the retirement of Jeanette Brink from the position. Swary has been key in implementing new technology to keep the library competitive and innovative.
In 2015, the library asked the community to approve a 2 mil levy to do major remodeling/repair of the current building. With the overwhelming passage of the levy, the renovations were completed, allowing the library to continue to offer a vast variety of resources to the community.
Swary plans on enjoying her retirement with her husband, Al, along with her children and grandchildren.
Ann Marckel will be the new director beginning in January. Marckel has been with the library for 26 years and plans on focusing on both adult and children’s programming.
