A number of charitable organizations have emerged over the past 20 years in support of children of fallen U.S. soldiers serving the Middle East.
They work in harmony with local communities to fill in for a lost parent, mentor and the giant gap in lost financial security. One in particular has done very hard, good and valuable work. Consider lending a hand this holiday season.
The Snowball Express
Gary Sinise might be best known for his Oscar-nominated role as Lt. Dan in 1994’s “Forrest Gump,” but he’s made an impact through the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express. Snowball Express is a community-based initiative defined by its annual four-day event uniting 2,000 Gold Star families. The organization’s website describes it as “a therapeutic retreat with a blend of fun and inspiring programs.” Activities include sports competitions, dances and amusement park rides, all designed to provide new and happier moments for children of fallen service members.
The foundation
Snowball Express is a branch of the Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise has deep family history in the armed forces. His family includes veterans who served in every major conflict since World War I, and he credits talking to his wife’s siblings about their service in Vietnam as the inspiration for starting his foundation. “They came back to a nation that turned its back on them,” Sinise told the Hollywood Reporter.
He began volunteering with disabled veterans after portraying Lt. Dan but said 9/11 set his plans to spend more time volunteering in motion.
How to lend support
There are a number of ways to give financial support through www.garysinisefoundation.org, including online and mail-in donations as well as a gift through your will. A donation is a good Christmas gift as well. Giving in the name of a friend or relative is trending.
Event fundraising is a good way to get the community involved and fraternize and meet people. A Snowball Express Benefit 5K, for example.
There are also volunteer opportunities for the actual event.
Write a Service member
Service members can feel extreme loneliness on deployment, particularly during the holiday season.
When everyone else is gathering with friends and family for revelry, soldiers remain on duty doing their jobs. A letter from a citizen of a thankful nation can brighten their day. Share your heart this holiday season. Get the kids involved for a great lesson in civics and empathy.
Writing tips
Writer’s block — that condition of being unable to think of what to write or how to proceed with writing — is a real thing. Even Stephen King as had to step away from the word processor to clear his thinking.
The first rule of thumb is there are no wrong ways to write a letter, as long as the sentiments are genuine. Soldiers’ Angels provides some tips to get started.
• Be positive. The letter is meant to uplift and encourage. Don’t share any personal problems.
• Be thankful. Be sure to communicate your appreciation for the soldiers’ sacrifices and dedication to us and our country.
Mail to Support Our Troops,13791 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, Fla. 33613.
• Be respectful. These women and men have earned it more than most of us.
• Be kind. Remember most of us have never and will probably never have to endure the difficulties that these soldiers have experienced.
• Be encouraging. Motivational quotes are always good.
• Do not include your email or mailing address
• Do not use your last name.
• If it is a classroom or workplace or group project, you can include a group photo.
• Leave them unsealed for inspection or they won’t be delivered.
