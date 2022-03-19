Ottawa eagle scouts

The above photo shows seven Ottawa Boy Scouts that have achieved their Eagle Scout award.

Seven Scouts from BSA Troop 224 in Ottawa recently attained Scouting’s highest award of Eagle. Scouts receiving the Eagle Scout award included Zachary Powell, Tyler Hohenbrink, Jordan Croy, Jace VanOss, Travis DeMuth, Kolton Schroeder; and Luke Salazar. Combined, these Scouts completed more than 1,000 hours of community service while completing their Eagle Scout projects.

During their Court of Honor, the Scouts had an opportunity to thank those who helped with their projects. They thanked the numerous local businesses, community organizations, schools; and government officials that either donated to or physically helped with their projects.

Scouting in the Black Swamp Area Council began in 1915 when the scouting program was introduced to the young people of west central and northwestern Ohio. The council serves the counties of Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca, Van Wert and Williams.

