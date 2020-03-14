NAPOLEON — Ohio Gamma Epsilon Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International is again offering a $300 scholarship. The scholarship will be granted to a Henry County student who is planning to enroll or currently enrolled in a full-time course of study at an accredited college, university or technical school.

Ohio Gamma Epsilon Master draws its membership from the Henry and Defiance county area and is a service organization. To date, $11,700 has been awarded to area scholarship recipients.

Scholarship applications are available from any high school guidance counselor in the Henry County area. All applications must be postmarked by May 1.

Load comments