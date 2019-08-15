Mapha Schaadt

Mapha Schaadt, of Cecil, will celebrate her 105th birthday on Aug. 21 with family and friends. Everyone is encouraged to help her celebrate by sending a card to 16835 Ohio 111, Cecil, 45821. This photo was taken with Mapha and Santa Claus at the 2018 Christmas lights display at the Defiance County Fairgrounds in Hicksville.

