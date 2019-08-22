PAULDING — Mapha (Lamb) Schaadt celebrated her 105th birthday with family and friends Wednesday at the Paulding County Senior Center.
Mapha Lamb was born Aug. 21, 1914, at home on Township Road 95, three miles outside of Latty. Her parents were Russell and Minnie (Leslie) Lamb. Mapha had two sisters, Phyllis (Lamb) Hanselman and Harriet (Lamb) Strahley.
Mapha attended Briceton Elementary School for grades 1-8, later attending Latty High School from which she graduated in 1932 with 14 classmates.
Mapha met and married Raymond Schaadt of Cecil on Nov. 30, 1939. They farmed 180 acres which had been in the Schaadt family since 1872. Mapha was Raymond’s “right-hand” person, helping him farm and raise livestock in Emerald Township where she lives today.
The Schaadts raised four daughters: Beverly, Marjorie, Barbara and Marilyn, who were all born at home except for Marilyn, who was born at the Paulding Hospital.
Raymond died Aug. 21, 1976, and is buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Junction. After his death, Mapha continued farming for a few years and then her son-in-law, Robert Kunesh, became the farm manager with her help. She retired from farming in 2012.
Mapha still resides in the family home with home care provided by family and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.