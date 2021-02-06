The Scarlet Strutters Baton Corps of northwest Ohio are accepting boys and girls age 7 and older interested in becoming twirlers. The Scarlet Strutters are free and no monthly lesson fees are charged. A beginners class held Mondays at 5 p.m. is now available.
The Scarlet Strutters is celebrating its 46th anniversary as a family-oriented organization that teaches proper twirling technique, teamwork, responsibility, work ethic and pride.
The Strutters have been producing quality twirlers for area high schools for more than 45 years. Scarlet Strutter members have performed with area high school majorette lines, including: Defiance, Ayersville, Bryan, Crestview, Fairview, Fremont, Holgate, Parkway, Perrysburg and Tinora, as well as Bowling Green State University.
The Strutters have won state, regional and national championships and have performed in 14 states and Canada. They have participated in parades, such as the Disney World Main Street Parade, Orlando, Fla.; Gimbels Thanksgiving Day Parade, Philadelphia; Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Day Parade; International Freedom Festival Parade, Windsor, Ontario; the All American 4th of July Parade, Pittsfield, Mass.; Kentucky Derby Pegasus Parade, Louisville, Ky.; and the Sam Hornish Indy 500 Victory Celebration Parade in Defiance.
Interested new members may contact the Scarlet Strutters at 419-782-0915 or visit its Facebook page. Membership is always open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.