LESTER SAUER

Defiance resident Lester Sauer will be celebrating his 99th birthday on Nov. 27. Sauer is a World War II veteran, having served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Force. Those wishing to send a card or letter may to so by addressing it to: Lester Sauer, Kingsbury Place, 245 W. Rosewood (#122), Defiance 43512.

