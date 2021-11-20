Local resident Lester Sauer will celebrate his 100th birthday on Nov. 27.
He was a WWII Army Air Corps veteran and was last employed by Ballreich/Cains.
He has six children: Sam Sauer, Tom Sauer, Larry Holley, Tom Holley, Betty Koening and Ginny Valentine (deceased).
Cards for Lester’s birthday may be sent to: Lester Sauer, 245 Rosewood Ave., Room 122, Defiance, Ohio, 43512.
