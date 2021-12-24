Dear Santa,
My name is Alexa and I am seven years old. I have been a good child because I help with chores, and tonight I’m cleaning the house if it’s dirty while mom is coming home. I want an Adventure necklace, battle ship game, I like singing I need shoes, headphones, and a charger. How old are your elves? Are we on the naughty or nice list?
Your Friend,
Alexa
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Landry and I am eight years old. I like to play video games. I have been a good boy because I help my mom do the dishes. I want a hover board and navy Lego set and Pokemon cards. I need more shorts and pants. What’s your favorite elf?
Love,
Landry
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Auburn and I am seven years old. I have been a good girl because I helped my mom with my brother. What I want is a blanket, squishmellow, and some books. How old are you? What is your favorite elf?
Love,
Auburn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Zayn and I am seven years old. I like football. I have been a good boy because I make my bed. I want Pokemon cards. I want a RC car. I want a VR headset. I need a new belt. What do you look like? How old are you?
Love,
Zayn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have a dog. He is very cute. I would like a eraser, a visit from Grandma. Have a good merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Kasyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Lyra and I am seven years old. I like Mrs. Gustwiller and my elf Twinkel. I have been a good girl this year because I have been a good friend to others. I would please like LOL doll unicorn, keyboard, and a bunny. Some socks. Who is your favorite elf? Do you like your job?
Love,
Lyra
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Skyla and I am eight years old. I like to watch Christmas movies. And I like school. I have been a good girl because I help people I would like to Got to Fly fair finder, LOL circle surprise doll, a slime kit. Am I on the nice list or the bad list?
Love,
Skyla
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Reagan and I am eight years old. I like gymnastics. I have been a good girl because I do not know if Ginger & Noah told you but I cleaned the house. I would like an I Phone 13. I would like a new bike. I would like a Chromebook. I need more socks. How old are you?
Love,
Reagan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Allaina I am seven years old. I love Christmas and enjoy presents. I have been a good girl because I have been kind. I would like barbies, Lego’s, and a baby Yoda stuffed animal. I need more shoes. How old are you?
Love,
Allaina
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Benjamin and I am seven years old. I like football. I like Pokemon cards. I have been a good boy because I vacuum and I do the dishes. I want Pokemon cards, RC car, football helmet and I need new Nike shoes. How old are you?
Your Friend,
Benjamin
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Madilynn and I am seven years old. I am good at baton. I have been a good girl because I help my family. I want for Christmas a glow up baton and a cat. I need boots. Who is your favorite elf?
Love,
Madilynn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Aeyla and I am eight years old. I love Christmas and I love when you deliver a lot of presents. I have been a good girl because I have helped a lot of people. I would like a phone, a bigger skateboard, and a bigger tablet. I need new Nike shoes. How do your elves make phones? How many elves do you have?
Love,
Aeyla
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Evalyn and I am seven years old. I love art. I love swimming. I have been a good girl because I have been nice to everyone. I would like an I Phone 12. I would like a slime kit. How do you deliver all the presents in one night? Am I on the good or bad list? (Do not have to respond to it)
Your Friend,
Evalyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
My name is Kameron. I live in Ohio. I have a brother Mason. I have a sister coming soon. I am excited for Christmas I want some hot wheels. I want a computer. I also want a art set. I need some new jeans. Are you ready to deliver presents? I can’t wait until Christmas.
Love,
Kameron
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice this year. I would like to have horse. I want a kitten. I need an umbrella. What is your favorite reindeer?
Love,
Brooklyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting a year for Christmas. I hope that Rudolph is happy that he can fly. I would like a banana costume for Christmas please. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. By the way... tell Rudolph I said hi!!!!
Your Friend,
Maverick
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Hi I’ve been good. How have you been? Good! I love Christmas! I would like a big stuffed snake please I wish you a Merry Christmas! Something I need is school supplies. Question, what kind of snake do you like?
Your Friend,
Elaina
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a PS4 I would like to meet you. I would like to know how many reindeer you have. I would like to know how many elves you have.
Love,
Simon
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for you all year long. Can you bring me a Nintendo switch and Fortnite and a PS4 controller, star wars blanket. How many reindeer do you have?
Your Friend,
Rafael
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I would like some more army guy sets. I would like a toy crane. Something I need is a blanket. Do you have a reindeer named Rudolph? Have a merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Wyatt
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been good but sometimes I am naughty like when I peek in my advent calendar because I really wanted see what I would get in it. I would like a fidget. I would like a baby yoda blanket. How old are you and Mrs Claus, have a merry Chrismas. P.S. tell Rudolph I said hi!!!
Your Friend,
Caselyn
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting for you all year. I would like a new nerf gun. I would also like a new football please. Something I need is a new hunting hat. How old are you Santa? Have a merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Liam
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a little bad this year because my brother and sister have been mean to me and I kinda lose my mind! Can I please have a Chromebook and a elf on the shelf please! One thing I need is a warmer coat. One question what is your favorite cookie? By the way... Merry Christmas!!!
Your Friend,
Ava
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy. I would like a Nintendo Switch. I would like a new Xbox 5. I would like a Christmas pencil. How old are you? What is your favorite cookie? Have a merry Christmas!
Your Friend,
Justino
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have a dog now. I would like to have another elf. I would like to have another stuffed animal. I need glue. How many elves do you have?
Your Friend,
Hayden
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I am sorry I have been bad. Can I have a PS4 controller. I need some pants. Are you actually fat? Also can I have some Lego’s. Have a merry Christmas. Ho Ho Ho!
Love,
Josiah
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good a good girl this year. I would like a Barbie airplane for Christmas please. I would also like a Nintendo Switch please. I would also like a calendar please. I would also like high heels please. I would also like a mermaid high doll please. I also like a rainbow high doll house. Thanks a lot I’ll make sure I’ll be sleeping. Merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Emma
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I have been nice. I would like a American girl doll smoothie shop. And please let it snow at Christmas. I would also like a vet Barbie doll. I do not need anything. Do you like a lot of candy? And I hope you have a merry Christmas.
Your Friend,
Sophie
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
So you know I mostly don’t care what I get but I only want a couple of things but you already know what it is so I’m not gonna say it but two days until Christmas.
Your Friend,
Mason
