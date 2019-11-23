ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Rug Hookrafters Guild met Nov. 6 at the Sauder Village Café, with 25 members present. Hostesses were Carla Allshouse, Charlene Hess and Susan Schmunk.
President Rita Thomas welcomed the members and thanked the hostesses for presenting a fall table and food. Secretary Sharon Fellers conducted roll call and treasurer Anita Hawkins gave her report. Barb Rains shared the names she sent greeting cards to over the past month. Thomas read a “thank you” card from Sauder Village for the guild’s donation to the village for use of the Village Café for the meetings.
Rebecca Landin reminded the guild that there are openings in the Guild January Hooking Retreat, the Sauder Village Winter Retreat and Donna Hrkman’s class in March. Anyone interested in knowing more about these dates, contact Landin.
Judy Kerhle shared that she is working with Sauder Village to put together a program to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the woman’s right to vote during the 2020 Sauder Village season. Some of the activities will include a rally down the 1920 Main Street, a theatrical play written by a Toledo University professor, educational programming and activities to make signs and banners. More information will become available later.
After the meeting adjourned, Thomas and Kim Hirt taught the members a new stitch to include in the stitches sampler that was started at the September meeting. And others members shared rug hooking projects they have completed or are working on currently.
The guild members look forward to dinner and a gift exchange at Sullivan’s Restaurant in Wauseon to celebrate the Christmas season in December.
The next meeting will be Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Sauder Village Café, Archbold. Early hooking begins at 3 p.m. The agenda will include the bylaws discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.