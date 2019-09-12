The family of Rose Ann Nusbaum would like to wish her a happy 80th birthday. Nusbaum, a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, celebrated the occasion on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Breaking News
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Tinora student, Indians standout form close connection
- Williams firefighters hold 9-11 ceremony at county fair
- Defiance County grand jury
- Cellist Bergman opens Sunday at the Stroede Series
- Full-scale drill, air conditioning discussed by Defiance school board
- City man arraigned on attempted murder charge, others
- Pet groomer waives preliminary hearing on cruelty charges
- Napoleon Area City Schools to hold full-scale chemical spill drill
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.