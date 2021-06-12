RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — American Legion Post 454 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 454, Ridgeville Corners, have selected three area students as delegates to this summer’s Buckeye Boys State.
Chosen were: Gavin Gerken, son of Larry and Krista Gerken and a junior at Liberty Center High School; Clayton Behnfeldt, son of Joshua and Margo Behnfeldt and a junior at Napoleon High School; and Nathan Dunstan, son of Jeff and Elizabeth Dunatan and a junior at Antwerp High School.
American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day intensive education program on Ohio government for high school students where each participant becomes a part of the operation of a local, county and state government. Participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen.
Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, a band and recreation.
American Legion Buckeye Boys State will take place June 13-20 at Miami University, Oxford.
