Rev. Harold Suman will celebrate his 90th birthday on Feb. 27 with his family and friends.
Rev. Suman has been an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene for 60 years, pastoring in Defiance from 1970-78. He has lived here with his wife, Lorena, since his retirement in 1997. He is known for his love of family, his excellent memory of Bible scriptures, his fascinating story telling and brightening his corner of the world with beautiful flowers.
Rev. Suman is asking those who know him to give the gift of kindness to a stranger on his birthday. Birthday wishes can be sent to him at 1521 Darbyshire Drive, Defiance 43512.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.