Retcher Reunion
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

An estimated 125 people attended the Retcher family reunion Sept. 8 at the Marion Retcher, rural Defiance. The reunion began in approximately 1942 with families descended from Bill, Harmon, Henry, Alva, Pauline, Dora, Carl and Fred Retcher. Here, many of those in attendance pose for a group photo.

