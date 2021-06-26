Registration is open for the annual Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing which will take place at 10 a.m. July 9 at Auglaize Golf Club.

This annual event offers a day of golf combined with networking and fellowship on the course. This year’s corporate sponsor is Fowler Fresh.

Deadline to register is July 2.

For more information or to register: https://bit.ly/35OZ0Y3

