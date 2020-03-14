The Holgate Lions Club recently awarded three Holgate school art students for participating in the peace poster contest. Pictured are first-place winner Landyn Engle (left), Lions president John Cordes and third-place winner Cristal Ibarra. Not pictured is second-place winner Kayne Walters.
Poster contest
Jenny Derringer
