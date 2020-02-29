Reagan Polasek, son of Ben and Susan Polasek of Defiance, achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout during a ceremony on Feb. 16.
Polasek, 18, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 75, sponsored by St. John’s Lutheran Church under the leadership of Daryl Neff, Brian Eitniear and scoutmaster Steve Zachrich.
Polasek began his scouting career as a Tiger Cub with Pack 75 at St. John’s Lutheran in 2010. He continued through Cub Scouting to achieve the highest award, the Arrow of Light, then crossing over to Boy Scouts and working his way to the rank of Eagle.
Polasek has attended many camp outings at Camp Lakota, including working as a summer staff member for three years.
