The Feb. 11 meeting of the Current Event Club was hosted by Betty Pickering in her home, with 11 members in attendance. Cake and chocolates were served.
President Susan King opened the meeting with several quotes pertaining to Valentine’s Day.
Judy Dally of the nominating committee presented the slate of officers for the 2022-23 club year. Betty Pickering will serve as president, Linda Diehl as vice president, Joanne Murphy as secretary and Ann Small will remain as treasurer.
Janet Koch, a member of the program committee, introduced Judy Dally, who presented her program on a popular American female author. Jennifer Chiaverini is an author of historical fiction novels, which feature courageous ordinary women. She is a New York Times best selling author with Fates and Traitors, Mrs. Lincoln’s Dressmaker, Mrs. Lincoln’s Rival, The Spymistress, and Mrs. Grant and Madame Jule making the list. Her most recent historical fiction novels are Resistance Women and Women’s March. Chiaverini taught herself to quilt and used the experiences from her two-year quilting journey as the inspiration and research for her series the Elm Street Quilters. She has authored several quilt pattern books that contain many original block designs. For Red Rooster Fabrics she designed fabric for the Elm Tree Quilters series. Her original quilt designs have been featured in Country Women, Quiltmaker, and Quiltmaker’s 100 Blocks and Quilt. Born in Cincinnati, she resides in Madison, Wisc., with her husband and two sons.
The next meeting of the Current Event Club will be March 11 at the fellowship hall of St. John United Church of Christ, Robyn Small will be hostess and the program will be presented by Betty Bohlmann.
