CONTINENTAL — The 54th annual piano recitals of the students of Linda Hill will be held Oct. 13 at the North Creek United Methodist Church, 18564 Putnam County Road B-13.
Performing in the 3 p.m. recital will be Miller City, Holgate, Continental, Ayersville, Oakwood and homeschool students: John Otto, Jude Otto, Gemm Otto, Coletta Otto, Lily Otto, Liz Otto, Sophia Ruck, Josie Schnipke, Jordan Schnipke, Quinn Gibson, Adrianna Mead, Timothy Shepard, Brooklyn Michel, Anthony Inkrott and Nicolette Inkrott.
Performing in the 5 p.m. recital will be Miller City and Defiance students: Chloe Shaffer, Olivia Troyer, Anthony Inkrott, Ella Inkrott, Nicolette Inkrott, Dominic Pfau, Grace Pfau, Andrea Pfau, Isabella Pittman, Alivia Searfoss, Landon Inkrott, Grace Schroeder, Kassidy Schroeder and Kallee Stant. Seniors Anthony Inkrott and Olivia Troyer will also be performing an extra solo.
There will be duets, solos and awards with refreshments following both recitals. The recitals are open family, friends and visitors.
