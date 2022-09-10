The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced that the on and off ramps of U.S. 24 westbound at the Ohio 15/18 interchange will close Monday for approximately seven days for repairs. Reopening is anticipated Monday of the U.S. 24 eastbound ramps at Ohio 15/18.
Planning board---
The Defiance County Community Corrections Planning Board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the county commissioners building, 500 Court St.
The agenda will include updates on community-based corrections facilities, the municipal court probation program and CCNO’s jail population and electronic monitoring.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners will receive updates from EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 11:30 a.m. and Engineer Warren Schlatter at 1 p.m.
Revision board---
The Defiance County Board of Revision will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the county commissioners’ office, 500 Court St.
Watershed meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 1464 Pinehurst Drive, Defiance. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood. Call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice to be included on the agenda.
Henry County:
Road closure---
ODOT has announced that Ohio 110, between Ohio routes 109 and 65, will be closed Monday-Friday for a catch basin and culvert pipe replacement.
