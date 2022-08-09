Defiance City Council will consider during its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances authorizing a contract for the design of above-ground fuel storage tanks at the water pollution control plant, allowing a contract for the rebuild of a tank gear for the water pollution control plant, permitting the purchase of playground equipment for Kingsbury Park from Landscape Structures, Inc. and authorizing the purchase of playground equipment for Kingsbury Park from Penchura, LLC.
Lori Brodie, northwest regional liaison for the state auditor’s office, also will present the city with an “Auditor’s Award With Distinction.”
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, at 10 a.m. before holding an executive session with Tonya Wichman, director of the county’s board of elections at 10:30 a.m., discussing the Cepheus solar project with Cliff Scher of Lightsource BP at 11 a.m. and discussing a new building at the Defiance County Airport with Tim Meyer at 1:30 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
