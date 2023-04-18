The Ability Center here will accept donated items this week to build community closets with durable medical equipment items which will be sanitized and donated to individuals in need free of charge.
These will include wheelchairs, rollators, shower/tub seating, raised toilet seats, canes, bedside commodes, walkers and transport chairs.
DME items will be accepted from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Way of Defiance County office, 608 Clinton St., and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, 433 W. High St.
The Ability Center has served the seven counties of Lucas, Ottawa, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance and Williams since 1920.
Defiance County:
Meeting set---
The Defiance County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) will meet Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St.
Contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with questions.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Crystal Slattman of the child support enforcement agency and Teresa Johnson of the Defiance County OSU Extension Office at 10:30 a.m. before discussing CORSA insurance renewal at 3 p.m. with EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse and Darby Naton of First Insurance Group.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
