Defiance County:
Land bank---
Defiance County’s land bank board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the second floor conference room in the county commissioners office, 500 Court St.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners have several agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting.
Commissioners plan to discuss the proposed courthouse elevator addition project at 8 a.m. before holding general session at 9 a.m., meeting with Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and discussing he Worthington Cemetery project with Cara Potter of Defiance Public Library at 10:30 a.m.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners handled a number of items during their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners passed resolutions approving a replat for the Lewis Myers First Addition as well as the 2023 workers compensation group-retro program and 2023 county budget adjustments while discussing new signs for Everside Health Clinic on Napoleon’s Oakwood Avenue.
Commissioners also hosted a records retention meeting and held executive sessions to discuss a complaint against a public employee and compensation of personnel.
Fulton County:
NAMI meeting---
The stages of addiction, particularly opioids, will be the focus of the April 4 NAMI Four County meeting. The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold.
Billie Jo Horner, NAMI’s president and an Ohio certified prevention specialist, will lead a presentation on the cycles of addiction, recovery and relapse, and Wendy Jennings, NAMI’s executive director, will provide information on addiction from the perspective of a family member.
NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest advocacy organization for mental health and related behavioral health issues. The local chapter meets the first Tuesday of every month to provide information about behavioral health topics to promote better understanding of the issues and discuss questions that family members and others may have.
Paulding County:
Spring tea---
Tickets will go on sale Tuesday for the John Paulding Historical Society’s spring tea from 2-4 p.m. on May 13.
The museum at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding is being decorated to reflect the theme “A Vintage Wedding.” A century of wedding dresses, from the 1880s to 1980s, will be on display, along with accessories and photographs.
Ages 12 and older are welcome to attend. Because last year’s event sold out, those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.
The afternoon will include refreshments, special music and uniquely decorated tables.
Presale tickets can be purchased at the museum from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays or by calling 419-399-3667 or Eileen Kochensparger at 419-399-5818.
This event is a fundraiser for the historical society, which is a 501©(3) charitable organization. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds.
