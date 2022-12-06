Defiance City Council will consider four legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. tonight in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Scheduled for first readings are ordinances amending a contract with Firefighters Local 918, transferring funds among various city accounts, adopting the city’s 2023 budget and providing 4% raises to the city’s nonbargaining unit employees in 2023.
CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer also will update council on economic development matters.
Commissioners agenda---
Defiance County commissioners will not hold their regular Thursday meeting or their Wednesday study session as they will be attending a conference.
They have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m., CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor’s office at 11:30 a.m.
Board meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 1464 Pinehurst Drive. This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood. Call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice to be included on the agenda.
