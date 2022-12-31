Defiance County commissioners will not hold their regular Monday meeting due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
They plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday before holding their regular Thursday meeting in the Hicksville Village Council room.
They plan to take care of reorganizational matters at 9 a.m., hold general session at 9:10 a.m. and discuss the proposed Mink solar project at 10:30 a.m. with Kevin DeWine.
Henry County:
Commissioners meet---
Henry County commissioners handled a light agenda during their Thursday meeting, approving three resolutions.
These approve 2022 budget adjustments, the annual highway systems mileage certification (399.808) and the appointment of Commissioner Robert Hastedt to the Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission.
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will consider six legislative items during its meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building, 255 Riverview Ave.
Scheduled for third readings are a resolution appointing Mayor Jason Maassel and Council Member Molly Knepley to the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County board, and transferring 0.733 acre of land to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Set for second readings are ordinances creating the position of public safety administrative assistant and appointing J. Andrew Small as city manager.
Scheduled for first readings are separate ordinances authorizing pay increases for the city finance and law directors.
