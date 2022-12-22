The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District Board (SWCD) has set its regular monthly meetings in 2023 for the third Tuesday of each month to start at 7:30 a.m. at the Evergreen Lane Office Complex, 06879 Evansport Road, unless otherwise noted.
Please contact the SWCD office at 419-782-1794 for meeting information.
Defiance’s “Democracy Day” will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the Charles D. Beard Community Room in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
The event is in response to a ballot issue approved by city voters in 2013 supporting an initiative “in support of movement to amend the U.S. Constitution to establish that corporations are not people and money is not speech.”
Fulton County:
Office closure---
The Fulton County Title Office, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 3, due to maintenance and remodeling. The office will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4, for regular business hours (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).
Council meets---
Archbold Village Council approved two legislative items during its brief meeting Monday.
Emergency resolutions amending appropriations to close out the 2023 village budget and renewing an annual agreement with the county’s emergency management agency (EMA) were approved.
The appropriations amendment totaled $975,000 while the EMA agreement comes at a cost of $2,709.60 to the village.
The resolution’s emergency clauses mean they become law immediately rather than after the regular waiting period.
