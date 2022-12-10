The Defiance County Family and Children First Council (FCFC) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the second floor conference room at Defiance County East, 1300 East Second St.
Contact Julie Voll, FCFC coordinator, at 419-782-6934 with questions.
Traffic blocked---
Traffic on Defiance’s Ottawa Avenue was blocked for approximately two hours Friday morning for a disabled train car on the CSX Railroad track.
City police assisted with traffic control by blocking off nearby areas until the train began moving again around 10:30 a.m.
The stopped train became an issue when truck traffic began backing up on East Second Street, according to city police.
Fulton County:
Meeting held---
The December meeting of the Four County ADAMhs Board was held Thursday with only one new business item.
The board approved the sale of a Defiance area home that New Home Development Co. had purchased in 2000 to provide housing for persons living with a mental health issue. Board approval was necessary since the home had been purchased with funds provided by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OMHAS).
Per the agreement with OMHAS, once the sale is completed New Home must return a pro-rated balance to the department that will be put into an escrow for New Home to use to purchase another home.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.