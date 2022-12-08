U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta of Bowling Green has announced nominations from his district for consideration of acceptance into the United States Air Force, Merchant Marine, Military, and Naval Academies in the Class of 2027.
The list of 35 nominees includes only one from the Defiance six-county area — Dylan Rockey of Bryan to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
“It is my honor to nominate such outstanding young men and women from across Ohio’s Fifth District for consideration to our prestigious service academies,” Latta stated. “This year’s group of nominees are some of the most well-rounded students, and I wish them the best of luck as they continue through the admittance process. I can’t wait to see what their futures hold.”
Defiance County:
Library meeting---
The finance committee of the Defiance Public Library System’s board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at Defiance Public Library, 320 Fort St., to review the November financials.
Meetings of the board and its committees are open to the public.
Henry County:
Hamler meeting---
Hamler Village Council handled a number of items during its meeting Monday.
Council approved the village’s 2023 temporary budget ($1,016,071) as well as a contract with Solicitor Tony Johnson and 5% raises for the town’s municipal employees next year.
Too, council was informed that Santa Claus will be appearing at the Hamler Legion from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 and learned that demolition of some blighted homes in the village should begin in late spring.
