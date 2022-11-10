Henry County commissioners handled a number of items during their Tuesday meeting which focused on 2023 budget discussions with a number of county officials.
Commissioners also passed resolutions approving 2022 county budget adjustments, appointing Dan Bischoff to the county’s DD board, approving an agreement with the Henry County Tansportation Network and authorizing payment of $480,474.93 to Rupp Rosebrock for renovations to the county highway department building on Bales Road.
Commissioners plan to continue budget discussions during their regular session today.
Fulton County:
Sauder Village---
Sauder Village will ring in the start of the Christmas season with two 1920s-themed holiday events. The 1920s Main Street will be decorated with holiday lights, 1920s window décor, and a 20-foot Christmas tree for the “Holidays on Main Street” family events on Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. There will also be an adult-only Christmas event, “Making Spirits Bright,” on Dec. 2. Pre-registered guests can take a stroll down Main Street to hear about holiday activities at the hardware store, bank, clothing store, jewelry store and other shops. There will be free train and trolley rides (weather permitting), and carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives on a vintage fire truck.Guests also can watch a short holiday film, visit animals in the livery and experiencing a 1920s Christmas at the Grime Home and the District 16 School. The Soda Fountain will be open with hot cider and cocoa, doughnuts and other treats for sale. Space is limited and pre-registration is required for the events. Admission tickets for Holidays on Main Street are $15 for adults and $10 for students ages 6-16. Children 5 and under are admitted free and special rates are available for Sauder Village members. Pre-registration is also required for the “Making Spirits Bright” event. Admission tickets are $15 for adults. For additional details, answers to frequently asked questions and online registration visit the event page at https://saudervillage.org/classes-events.
