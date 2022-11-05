Defiance County:
Commissioners business---
Defiance County commissioners canceled their planned regular session at Fairview High School Friday morning due to fog. They then handled general session items.
Commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive updates from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m. before holding a continued public hearing at 1:30 p.m. on a road vacation petition for Jackson Street in Brunersburg.
Finance meeting---
The Defiance Public Library System’s finance committee will meet at 4 p.m., Monday at the library’s main branch at 320 Fort St. to review October financial information.
Board and committee meetings are open to the public.
Watershed meeting---
The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District’s board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 1464 Pinehurst Drive.
This meeting is open to the public and involves the citizens of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert, Williams and Wood.
Those who would like to be placed on the agenda can call 419-782-8746 and give 24-hour notice.
Board meeting---
The Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District board will convene at 3:30 p.m. Monday at its offices at 06879 Evansport Road to conduct interviews and hold its monthly meeting.
State rep. event---
Outgoing Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance will host his last “Coffee With Craig” event from 9-11 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Cabin Fever’s South Jefferson location in Defiance. Interested persons are invited to attend to discuss state issues with Riedel.
Paulding County:
Library meeting---
The Paulding County Carnegie Library’s board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in the conference room of the library in Paulding
Henry County:
Council agenda---
Napoleon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the municipal building, 255 W. Riverview Ave., to consider eight legislative items.
Scheduled for third readings are ordinances authorizing the municipal bridge inspection program through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and allowing ODOT to perform necessary work in Napoleon.
Set for second readings are a resolution amending a CRA agreement with Keller Logistics, an ordinance amending the city’s personnel code, an ordinance amending municipal court bailiff position pay, a resolution approving a new contract with the Napoleon Police Officers Association and a resolution approving a new contract with Local 3363 International Association of Fire Fighters.
Scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance approving the execution of an efficiency smart schedule with American Municipal Power, Inc.
