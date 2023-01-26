The Defiance Public Library’s board of trustees moved its organizational and regular meetings from Wednesday to today at 5 p.m. due to the recent snowfall.
NAMI meeting---
NAMI Four County’s Feb. 7 meeting will feature a presentation on the importance of loving oneself.
The program, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio Route 66, south of Archbold.
According to NAMI president Billie Jo Horner, “Love yourself first will focus on the importance of love and compassion for oneself and how it can affect your overall mental health. We’ll explain how a little bit of self-love can amount to a great change in your life.”
NAMI Four County holds monthly meetings on the first Tuesday that focus on different behavioral health topics. All NAMI meetings and programs are free and open to the public.
NAMI Four County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For more information on local NAMI programming, including support groups and trainings, and the monthly meeting topics through June, visit: www.namifourcounty.org.
Kaitlyn’s fundraiser---
The ProMedica Defiance Foundation and Kaitlyn’s Cottage is inviting the public to their “Beach Party” event at the UAW of Defiance, 2120 Baltimore Road, from 6-0:30 p.m. on March 10 to raise funds for the respite care facility. The event will include dinner, drink and other activities.
Tickets can be purchased before the event at promedica.foundation/beachparty. The $50 ticket includes admittance to the event and one meal and drink ticket.
