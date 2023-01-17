The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Carl D. Nesbitt, 23, of Lima, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Sept. 9.
In May 1944, Nesbitt was assigned to the 569th Bombardment Squadron, 390th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 13th Bombardment Wing, 3rd Air Division, 8th Air Force. He was the pilot of a B-17G Flying Fortress bomber during a bombing mission over Leipzig, Germany, on May 29.
Enemy fighters attacked the bomber’s formation roughly 28 miles northeast Leipzig, and the plane was shot down. Six of the 10 crew members were able to escape the plane before it crashed near Horst, while the rest, including Nesbitt, were killed.
Bodies recovered from the crash were believed to have been buried in a local cemetery. After the war ended, there was no evidence of Nesbitt being a prisoner of war or having survived, so a “finding of death” was issued a year after the crash.
Defiance County:
DPL meeting---
Defiance Public Library’s board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at its 320 Fort St. location to review December financials. Meetings of the board and its committees are open to the public.
Vendors sought---
DefCom 8, Defiance Public Library System’s annual art, comic and pop culture convention, is set to take place May 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Northtowne Mall, and is seeking vendors.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.